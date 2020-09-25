Sabre Insurance Group (LON:PSSL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:PSSL) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 842 ($11.00). 40,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 207,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.98).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 824.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 70.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

