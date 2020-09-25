Sabre Insurance Group (LON:PSSL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:PSSL) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 842 ($11.00). 40,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 207,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.98).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 824.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 70.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:PSSL)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report