Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.62 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce sales of $30.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.83 million and the highest is $32.02 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $116.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $119.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.77 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $122.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

