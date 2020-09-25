Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 2.8%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 461,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 866,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in their applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report