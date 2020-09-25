Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 461,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 866,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in their applications.

