AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 9,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter worth $20,784,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,121,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 92,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter worth $427,000.

