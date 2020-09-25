FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (May) (NYSEARCA:DMAY) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (May) (NYSEARCA:DMAY) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.59. 751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91.

