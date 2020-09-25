AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 103.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.