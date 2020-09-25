Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,118,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,113,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Taronis Fuels in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

