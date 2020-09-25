Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $3.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $4.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $17.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of PTGX opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $715.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report