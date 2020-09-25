Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $3.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $4.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $17.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of PTGX opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $715.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

