The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.57 and last traded at $134.93. 3,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KXSCF. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.49.

About The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

