TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47.

About TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

