WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 3,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report