WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Up 0.3%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 3,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

