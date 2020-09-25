Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Stock Price Down 4%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) shares dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

LFSYY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities to luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons in Hong Kong.

