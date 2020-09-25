Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.52. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000.

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

