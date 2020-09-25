iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) Shares Up 3.9%

iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

