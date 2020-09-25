Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 63,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 152,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

