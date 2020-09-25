Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.82. Approximately 1,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.