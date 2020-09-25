CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Shares Down 0.4%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.86. 8,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

