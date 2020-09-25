Iheartmedia (OTCMKTS:IHTM) Trading Up 2.1%

Iheartmedia Inc (OTCMKTS:IHTM)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 596,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,861% from the average daily volume of 30,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08.

About Iheartmedia (OTCMKTS:IHTM)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

