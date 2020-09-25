Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.33. 1,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

