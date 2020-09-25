Principal Sustain Momentum Idx (NYSEARCA:PMOM) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Principal Sustain Momentum Idx (NYSEARCA:PMOM)’s share price fell 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

