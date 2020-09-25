A. O. Smith Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 683 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,120% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

NYSE:AOS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,063. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.