Rent-A-Center Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,110 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,361% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.
RCII opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 242,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
