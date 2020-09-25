Rent-A-Center Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,110 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,361% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

RCII opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 242,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

