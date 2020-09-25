Traders Purchase High Volume of Gossamer Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,401% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,509,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 1,017,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

