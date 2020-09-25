Vail Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 958 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,177% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.09.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $224.23 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.55) by ($0.27). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

