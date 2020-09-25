Fortive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,266 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

