Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Amc Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,922 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 845 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCX. Guggenheim cut their price target on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie raised Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after buying an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 818.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 58.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.