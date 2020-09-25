Horizon Therapeutics PLC Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,263 shares of company stock worth $12,946,241. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,981,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 900,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

