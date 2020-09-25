Auto Prop Reit Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.