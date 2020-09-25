Traders Buy High Volume of Ball Put Options (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,809 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,824% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ball by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Ball by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

