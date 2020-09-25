Investors Buy Large Volume of First Bancorp Put Options (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,003 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,301% compared to the average daily volume of 833 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,743,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 220,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 310,462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.08 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

