Investors Buy Large Volume of First Bancorp Put Options (NYSE:FBP)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,003 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,301% compared to the average daily volume of 833 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,743,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 220,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 310,462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.08 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Union Acquisition Corp. II Stock Price Down 0.8%
Union Acquisition Corp. II Stock Price Down 0.8%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Shares Up 3.9%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Shares Up 3.9%
Oculus VisionTech Shares Up 1.9%
Oculus VisionTech Shares Up 1.9%
Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF Stock Price Up 0.3%
Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF Stock Price Up 0.3%
CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 Shares Down 0.4%
CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 Shares Down 0.4%
Iheartmedia Trading Up 2.1%
Iheartmedia Trading Up 2.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report