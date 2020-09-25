Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,378% compared to the average daily volume of 427 put options.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,197,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,575,000.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

WMG stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion and a PE ratio of -45.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.94 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

