Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$375.92.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$400.75 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$410.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$389.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$344.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

