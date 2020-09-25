Traders Buy High Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,862% compared to the average daily volume of 126 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,263 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,241 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $75.33 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

