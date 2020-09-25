Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

TDOC opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $4,053,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $507,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $554,498.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,773.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,513 shares of company stock worth $26,409,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

