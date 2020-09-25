Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,222 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,666% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,568 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 647,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

