Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ventas Put Options (NYSE:VTR)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,231 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,365% compared to the average daily volume of 239 put options.

VTR stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

