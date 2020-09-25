Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 813% compared to the typical daily volume of 265 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 946,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $7,751,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

