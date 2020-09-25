Raymond James Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$136.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

