Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:TECK)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of TECK opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Trading Up 3.9%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
MetalNRG Stock Price Down 3.8%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
ANTA Sports Products Stock Price Down 1.3%
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher
Sabre Insurance Group Trading 0.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report