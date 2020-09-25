Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of TECK opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.