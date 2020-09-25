Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$36.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$1,006,225.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,796.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

