II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of II-VI in a report released on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for II-VI’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

Shares of IIVI opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 125.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

