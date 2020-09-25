Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

NYSE DRI opened at $97.31 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

