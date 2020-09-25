Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corelogic Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corelogic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLGX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE CLGX opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

