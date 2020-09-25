Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2021 earnings at $77.34 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.56.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,129.63 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,203.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.