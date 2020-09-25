Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

