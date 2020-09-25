Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MEDNAX Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MEDNAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%.

MD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

MD opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

