Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

CRK opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

