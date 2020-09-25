Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%.

BY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

BY stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

In other news, insider Owen Beacom sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $142,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 8,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $1,481,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

