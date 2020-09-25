Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Up 6.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) shares rose 6.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.41. Approximately 1,976,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,419,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 982,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

