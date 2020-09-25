BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.32. BlackBerry shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 235,412 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

